‘Nauseous, Shocked’: Suspected UC, Davis, Serial Killer’s Former Friends Speak Out

Two former friends of a suspected California serial killer described their reactions in an article published Tuesday to learning of the charges against their peer.

The two individuals are a former roommate and a friend of Carlos Dominguez, a 21-year-old former University of California, Davis, student who has been charged with a series of stabbings that resulted in two murders and one attempted murder, CBS News reported. Neither individual wanted to be identified in the interviews, but shared their horror at learning of Dominguez’ arrest and charges.

Dominguez’s former roommate, who lived with him from 2021 to 2022, said he was a typical college student. They lived with multiple other people and often socialized with each other, he told CBS.

“We would do things like play basketball, talk, play video games together, typical things of a house full of guys,” the former roommate continued. Both hailed from the Bay Area, so Dominguez even took the roommate home to meet his family in Oakland.

The roommate noted that Dominguez appeared close with his family, calling and FaceTiming them most days. He also had childhood friends who would come and visit him at school. “In my opinion, it makes me question: what does it take to make a murderer?” the former roommate stated.

Dominguez’ two former friends further described feeling “nauseous, shocked, and a lost ‘sense of self,'” following the news, CBS noted. “I could not believe this whole madness coming down when I first heard the news,” the former friend told the outlet.

Dominguez was described as a social person. “We knew he was failing his classes. He was going to switch to psychology as he was failing, but that summer when we came home, we noticed there was a hole in the door,” the former friend continued. Both say they don’t recognize him now.

Apparently Dominguez had been growing more violent and volatile for some time, but it wasn’t until the police description and location of the third stabbing was released that the former friends suspected him as the potential alleged serial killer. (RELATED: REPORT: Multiple Bodies Found In Chicago Have People Scared Of A Serial Killer)

“For me, I didn’t want to acknowledge that this was something slowly building over him, and was a part of him, as I knew him, but in reality, it makes more sense…to realize that this is something that he had been struggling with, enough to punch a hole through a door he shared with somebody else,” the former roommate concluded.