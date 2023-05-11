Sequel To ‘Freaky Friday’ Gets Major Casting Update

The sequel to the beloved family film “Freaky Friday” is moving forward, with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in talks to return to the franchise, Variety reported Thursday.

Twenty years after the third remake of “Freaky Friday” hit theaters, it might be back, according to Variety. The sequel is already in the works at Disney, with Lohan and Curtis expected to reprise their mother-daughter roles as Anna and Tess Coleman.

The original “Freaky Friday” movies were based on the 1972 novel of the same name. Aside from the 2003 film featuring Curtis and Lohan, two other iterations of the film have been released: one in 1976 starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster, and another that went straight to TV in 1995, with Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman in the lead roles, Variety noted.

The 2003 Curtis and Lohan remake was the most successful of them all, bringing in more than $160 million, Variety noted.

As for this sequel, well, “it’s going to happen,” according to another Variety interview with Curtis. “Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”

Lohan concurred. “Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore,” she commented. (RELATED: Eva Mendes Explains Why She And Ryan Gosling Don’t Do Red Carpets Together)

Elyse Hollander is apparently writing up the new script. There is no update about how the Writers Guild of America strike might impact us seeing a premiere in 2023, but it seems unlikely.