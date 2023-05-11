Federal Court Tosses Parents’ Convictions For Role In ‘Varsity Blues’ College Admission Scandal

An appeals court on Wednesday overturned the conviction of two fathers who were charged in a nationwide scheme to get the children of wealthy families into elite colleges, according to the court document.

The First Circuit Court of Appeals, located in Boston, Massachusetts, dismissed all convictions against Gamal Aziz and every conviction except filing a false tax return for John Wilson, the decision reads. Both were tried in “Operation Varsity Blues,” a scandal that involved parents working with consultant Rick Singer to get their children enrolled in colleges through bribes and false athletic achievements. (RELATED: Rick Singer Reportedly Auditioned For His Own Reality Show About College Admissions)

Aziz, a former casino executive, and Wilson, a private equity executive, were convicted in October 2021 and sentenced to 12 months and 15 months in prison, respectively, but were allowed to remain free during their appeals, according to Reuters. The mail and wire fraud convictions were tossed because the court did not inform the jury that “admissions slots constituted property” and that the prosecutors did not prove they were part of Singer’s larger operation, according to the First Circuit’s decision.

“Our office is reviewing the opinion issued by the First Circuit Court of Appeals and assessing next steps,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Wilson was accused of paying $220,000 in 2014 to boost his son’s enrollment to the University of Southern California (USC) as a water polo recruit, and then paying $1 million in 2018 to help his daughters be recruited to Harvard University and Stanford University as sailing recruits, Reuters reported. Aziz was accused of paying $300,000 for his daughter to be admitted to USC as a basketball recruit.

“Nothing in this opinion should be taken as approval of the defendants’ conduct in seeking college admission for their children,” the decision reads.

The “Varsity Blues” scandal ended in more than 50 guilty pleas that included high-profile actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, Reuters reported. Jovan Vavic, former USC water polo coach, was originally convicted of fraud and conspiracy in 2022 but received a new trial after a prosecutor made an error during closing arguments.

Singer was sentenced to 3 and a half years in prison in January. He took more than $25 million from clients, some of which he spent on personal use, and paid more than $7 million in bribes.

Lawyers for Wilson and Aziz did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

