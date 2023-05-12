‘Untrue’: Rep From ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Hits Back At Allegations Of Toxic Workplace

A representative from “The Kelly Clarkson Show” hit back against allegations of a toxic workplace in a recent statement to People.

The rep for the highly-rated talk show refuted toxicity claims, expressing the team’s commitment to maintaining a pleasant environment, People reported Friday.

“We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue,” an NBCUniversal spokesperson told the outlet in a statement.

“When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate. ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity,” the spokesperson continued.

A representative for the TV personality herself did not respond to People’s request for comment. (RELATED: ‘It Rips You Apart’: Kelly Clarkson Details Painful Divorce)

Rolling Stone released an article Friday in which one current and 10 ex-employees alleged “The Kelly Clarkson Show” producers “overwork” and underpay their crew members.

The employees spoke about an allegedly toxic environment that was traumatizing to staffers’ mental health, according to the outlet.

“NBC is protecting the show because it’s their new money maker, but Kelly has no clue how unhappy her staff is,” one former employee reportedly told Rolling Stone.

Executive producer Alex Duda was called out specifically in connection with the talk show’s allegedly toxic environment, the outlet reported.

“I think Alex Duda’s a monster,” one former employee said, according to Rolling Stone. “I have a friend who’s an executive producer who warned me about taking this job, because apparently she has done this on every show she’s worked on.”

The employees’ accusations reportedly did not extend to Clarkson herself, and one staffer claimed she was not aware of the alleged issues.

“Kelly is fantastic. She is a person who never treats anyone with anything but dignity and is incredibly appreciative,” one former employee said, according to Rolling Stone. “I would be shocked if she knew. I’d be floored if she knew the staff wasn’t getting paid for two weeks of Christmas hiatus. The Kelly that I interacted with and that everyone knows would probably be pretty aghast to learn that.”