Toronto Raptors Interview Spanish National Team Coach Sergio Scariolo After Recent High-Profile Meeting With JJ Redick

The Toronto Raptors are obviously trying to make a big splash.

After a recent high-profile interview with former NBA star JJ Redick (and having interest in defending champion Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon at that), the Toronto Raptors are now going international in yet another meeting that shows the franchise is trying to set off some fireworks at the vacant head coaching position.

Sergio Scariolo is in Italy serving as head coach of Virtus Bologna, who are currently in the LBA Playoffs. If you’re not familiar with Scariolo, he is also the head coach of the Spanish national team, and has been at the post since 2015. Scariolo was also in the NBA for several years as an assistant with the Raptors, and he even won a championship with them in 2019.

Before a postseason game between his Virtus Bologna squad and Happy Casa Brindisi, Scariolo told the media about the interest that both he and Toronto have in regards to him potentially being the new head coach. The 62-year-old also confirmed he met with the Raptors’ front office, comparing his interview to meeting with friends, according to Sportando.

“I asked and informed the Club about this interview with the Raptors,” Scariolo reportedly said. “The Raptors asked Virtus for permission to hold this meeting, they arrived yesterday, and left this morning.” (RELATED: REPORT: St. John’s Lands Ivy League Player Of The Year, Nation’s 2nd-Leading Scorer Jordan Dingle In Transfer Portal)

“It was a good meeting,” continued Scariolo. “Almost with friends because I won a title with them: I believe that things were done correctly and transparently. Virtus certainly gave its ok, in the NBA nobody would ask this kind of question, so high is the habit of professionalism and ethics of each one.”

The Toronto Raptors front office has met with Spain national team head coach Sergio Scariolo, per @marca. 👀 pic.twitter.com/O1WyR0CWyU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 12, 2023

The Toronto Raptors are out here trying to make power moves. I see you, T-Dot. I see you.