‘A Real Concern’: Study Shows Veterans And Their Families At Higher Risk For Disease After Contaminant Exposure

A recent study has revealed that veterans of Camp Lejeune and their families have a higher risk of developing Parkinson’s disease after exposure to a chemical contaminant known as trichloroethylene (TCE).

The new study, published May 15, examined the health records of 340,000 service members who were stationed at the North Carolina base between 1975-1985, a time when the drinking water on the base was known to be highly contaminated with TCE, CNN reported. Researchers compared those health records with those of service members across that country at Camp Pendleton in California where TCE was not recorded in the drinking water, according to the study. Researchers then followed up with those service members, analyzing their health records from 1997-2021, the study reported.

The results of the analysis showed that those stationed at Camp Lejeune had a 70% higher risk of developing Parkinson’s disease than their counterparts at Pendleton.

As a result of the study findings, the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has encouraged “all Veterans who served for at least 30 days total at Camp Lejeune between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987 – and their family members – to apply for the care and benefits they deserve at VA.gov/CampLejeune.”

“Parkinson’s disease is a presumptive condition for Veterans who were exposed to the contaminated water at Camp Lejeune. This means that when eligible Veterans apply for benefits, they do not need to prove that their service caused their Parkinson’s disease; instead, VA automatically assumes service-connection for these Veterans and provides benefits accordingly,” the VA continued.

In addition to Parkinson’s, TCE is known to increase risks of cancer, renal problems, skin disorders, as well as other neurological issues, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

TCE is a colorless volatile organic compound synthesized in 1864. It wasn’t widely used until the 1920s however, when TCE was a primary ingredient used for cleaning agents as well as paints, sealants and brake cleaners, CNN reported. Its use began to diminish in the 1960s after scientists realized the health hazards associated with the chemical. (RELATED: CDC Investigators Got Sick While Probing Toxic Train Derailment)

Although not a part of this latest study, Dr. Ray Dorsey, the David M. Levy professor of neurology at the University of Rochester, has conducted similar studies and believes that due to the widespread use of TCE in the last century, many others are probably at risk. “Almost everyone reading your story likely lives near a site contaminated with TCE. So this is a real concern,” Dorsey told CNN.