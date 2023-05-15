City Authorities Have Utterly Lost The Capacity To Keep People Safe: The Answer Is Simple

A 10-year-old girl was shot while driving in a car with her parents in D.C. on Sunday night, according to WTOP.

She was hit by a stray bullet and remained in critical condition the next day, police said. Sadly, this is not the first time this has happened. In fact, it happened twice in just over 24 hours. Another girl, just 12 years old, was shot while she was sleeping inside a D.C. apartment Monday morning, according to WTOP. She was hit in the leg and went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (RELATED: Memphis Votes In Favor Of Police Reform After Tyre Nichols Beating)

If police can’t keep the most vulnerable members of our society safe in the place they’re meant to be the safest, we no longer have the capacity to guarantee anyone’s safety anymore. Our urban centers have reached an ultimate rock bottom. The left would have you believe that there is no solution, that navigating violent streets and public transportation is just an unavoidable part of life in a vibrant and diverse urban city. That the desire to feel safe on the subway is just a “bourgeois” concern that people must suppress. The left is getting awfully close to what they say is the worst sin of all — blaming the victim.

The truth is that D.C. politicians, like politicians in other big left-wing cities, purposefully orchestrated the policy disaster that led to two young girls getting shot this past weekend. It was not an accident, it was by design — a deliberate policy choice. They know that teen homicides are up in D.C. in recent years, and still they do not change course. (RELATED: House Passes Legislation To Block DC’s Anti-Cop Law)

Their resolve comes from a warped belief that criminals are the victims of an unfair society — that no one is truly bad, but only do bad things out of desperate circumstances. It grows from deep-seated hatred for the American notion of equality; any neutral standard of justice must necessarily punish those who deserve it the least. Objectivity, justice, and even truth itself fall to the wayside. The criminals become the real victims and the real victims become an afterthought, a statistical casualty on the road to utopia.

Yet there is an alternative to this maddening vision, even if the left and all their corporate media allies have convinced many Americans otherwise. The solution is actually quite simple. Only a very small number of criminals actually commit the worst crimes. American cities need a return to aggressive, quick-strike policing — a shock and awe approach that targets the worst of the worst.

Are u now angry enough to yell at the politicians who created this mess? They purposefully dismantled @DCPoliceDept. They enacted soft-on-crimes policies that empower criminals and disregard victims. They know that juvenile homicide victims doubled, but say there’s no crisis. — Chuck Thies (@ChuckThies) May 15, 2023

The first step would be an embrace of no-knock warrants. The debate around no-knock warrants took an ugly turn after the death of Breonna Taylor, with many on the left associating it, among other legitimate police tactics, with the legacy of antebellum slave patrols. However, the tactic is vital to ensuring safe streets. It ensures that police can arrest and subdue the worst criminals while giving them less of a chance to escape or fire on officers first.

This cannot be achieved by police alone however. It also requires tough-on-crime judges willing to sign off on these warrants. This will also help minimize any potential for abuse by providing a check on police discretion. Several of these raids each night will ensure that criminals know to fear law enforcement once again. (RELATED: Almost Two Dozen Major Retailers Have Fled Downtown San Francisco Amid Skyrocketing Crime)

Word-of-mouth deterrence is good, but it’s not enough. There also needs to be a heavily armed police presence seen frequently throughout dangerous neighborhoods. Groups of officers must be patrolling in different locations at all hours of the day to ensure criminals never feel safe to commit crime.

It really is that simple. A bold police presence must not only be seen, but felt. It must be frequent and unpredictable, but also within the bounds of the law. A few months is likely all it will take to place the fear of God back in America’s criminal underworld. Sometimes a strong deterrent is all you need.