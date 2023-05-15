‘There Are No Words’: Kentucky Rep. Lamin Swann Dies After Suffering ‘Significant Medical Emergency’

A Kentucky Democratic state representative has died days after a “significant medical emergency” left him hospitalized, his mother announced.

Lamin Swann, who was elected to his first term in the Kentucky House of Representatives in November 2022, was hospitalized May 9 following a “significant medical emergency.” Though no details have been disclosed as to the nature of the emergency, Swann’s mother, Pamela Dixon, announced May 14 that her son had passed away, WFIE News reported. (RELATED: Connecticut Lawmaker Quentin Williams Killed Bin Fiery Collision)

“There are no words to fully describe the grief and impossible loss that others and I feel right now after saying good-bye earlier today to my beloved son, Lamin. Beyond our faith, what comforts us is knowing the positive and lasting impact he had on so many,” Dixon stated, according to the outlet.

STATEMENT — From Pamela Dixon, the mother of state Representative Lamin Swann. pic.twitter.com/mb6LOZ370e — KY House Democrats (@kyhousedems) May 14, 2023



Swann, who was remembered by caucus leaders as a friend, sought to expand disability rights and was a strong advocate for social issues including LGBTQ rights as well as racial justice, according to WKYT News.

“Lamin’s been a close personal friend of mine for a long, long time. For him to aspire to public service and to finally achieve that goal just this last year and get to serve in the general assembly for one term, and then pass upon so close to the term, it’s just so heartbreaking and devastating,” fellow state Rep. Chad Aull told the outlet.

The Kentucky Democratic Party Chair, Colmon Elridge, mourned Swann’s “heartbreaking and monumental loss,” and remembered him as a man he said he was blessed to call a “brother” for 20 years, WFIE reported. “We send our love, strength, and prayers to his mother Pamela, the rest of his family and those blessed to know and love Lamin. May God welcome this great and faithful servant with open arms,” Eldridge continued.

Swann was 45 years old.