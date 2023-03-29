Kentucky Legislature Overrides Democrat Governor’s Veto On Bill Banning Sex Changes For Minors

The Kentucky legislature overrode Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of a bill banning sex change surgeries for minors on Wednesday.

Kentucky Republicans revived the bill last minute, combining a bill banning child sex changes with one that prohibited schools from requiring that teachers use “preferred pronouns” and required parental notification of a child’s gender transition. The bill was passed with just enough time for the legislature to override a potential veto from the state’s Democratic governor. (RELATED: ‘Why Were You Looking’ At Lia Thomas’ Penis? College Student Asks Riley Gaines)

The bill was vetoed by Beshear, but the Kentucky legislature overrode the veto Wednesday.

Protests broke out at the Kentucky House during the vote, with 19 people reportedly arrested and charged with trespassing, according to WLKY.

Protestors have disrupted Kentucky’s House proceedings during a vote to override the veto of SB 150. pic.twitter.com/CiesNC4TFS — Mark Vanderhoff (@WLKYMark) March 29, 2023

Protesters chanted “Henry, Zachee, they should be with us today.” Democrat Kentucky Sen. Karen Berg’s son, Henry, died by suicide in December 2022. Berg said that “a lack of acceptance took a toll.” Zachee is a transgender individual who died in Louisville in December, the outlet reported.

Former Republican State Rep. Jerry Miller testified in March that his “7-year-old” grandchild would be threatened by the bill.

“HB 470, when I realized it had a chance of passing, even though it restricts parents rights, it now became personal because my 7-year-old grandchild would be directly affected by it,” Miller said. “As a grandfather of two girls I was thrilled to learn my daughter was pregnant with a boy. I thought of all the things we would do together, like playing ball. That’s just not been my reality.”