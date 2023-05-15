MSNBC Legal Analyst Says Durham Report Is A ‘Big Fat Nothing’

MSNBC’s legal analyst Andrew Weissman claimed Monday that the newly released Durham Report is a “big fat nothing” despite the FBI making a tacit admission of guilt shortly after the report came out.

Special counsel John Durham found the FBI used “uncorroborated intelligence” when it launched its investigation into Trump ahead of the 2016 election.

The report also found agents failed to maintain “strict fidelity to the law” throughout their investigation. The FBI later responded, acknowledging the errors made in 2016, which concedes the findings of the Durham report are accurate.

Weissman, however, argued the findings were “nothing” in a segment with MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace.

“We were very aware, as I’m sure Peter Strzok and people at the bureau before us were very aware that there was going to be an investigation of us, and you know, our view of that was, fine, if you know what you’re doing is done in good faith …our view was like fine. If somebody wants to come in and second-guess what we’re doing and look to make sure we did something, that’s fine,” Weissman said.

“There was just this real lack of substance to what [Durham] was doing and when you have the I.G. already doing an investigation talk about like a total, you know, you want to talk about a witch hunt or sort of real wasted resources, you know, there are a lot of things to investigate and there a lot of things that can be useful in government. If John Durham was really just doing an investigation to talk about what are better policies and practices that the FBI could have and was depoliticizing it, I would have been all for that and said ‘great!’ There’s no agency that can’t use greater scrutiny.” (RELATED: ‘It Does Exonerate Donald Trump’: Tapper Calls Durham Report ‘Devastating To The FBI’)

“What you have with John Durham is a big fat nothing, and it reminds me sort of, of the weaponization hearings that are going on, where they’re also, they’re falling flat on there face, because there is no ‘there, there’,” he continued.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent a letter to Durham shortly after his report was released, calling on him to testify about the report.