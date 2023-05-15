Famous Band Demands Trump Stop Hiring Impersonators To Play Their Songs

The Village People have reportedly sent a cease and desist to former President Donald Trump days after he was seen jamming to “Macho Man” with impersonators.

Trump was seen getting his groove on on Thursday while he danced to “Macho Man” at Mar-a-Lago alongside performers mimicking the Village People. But the band says Trump was never given permission to use the group’s likeness, according to TMZ.

Donald Trump dancing to “Macho Man” by the Village People is the mood of this Friday pic.twitter.com/nwmrnzhTxw — RRN.world (@RRN_breaking) May 12, 2023

The wife and manager of lead singer Victor Willis has reportedly had enough. She is demanding Trump and his campaign stop using the band’s music and likeness or face a lawsuit in a cease and desist letter sent Monday.

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, said he would not deal with Willis’ wife, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Trump Slams DeSantis For Having ‘No Personality,’ Lacking ‘Political Skill’)

“I will only deal with the attorney of the Village People, if they have one, not the wife of one of the members. But they should be thankful that President Trump allowed them to get their name back in the press. I haven’t heard their name in decades. Glad to hear they are still around.”

Trump has been known to play The Village People’s music, frequently using their hit “YMCA” at his rallies. The band previously called Trump a “bully” and asked Trump stop playing their songs.