EXCLUSIVE: Biden Admin Asks Agriculture, Interior Departments For Help Stemming Tide Of Migrants Crossing Border

The Biden administration asked several departments and federal agencies, including the the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Department of Interior, to support border authorities ahead of the end of Title 42, the Trump-era migrant expulsion order, on May 11, according to an internal memo exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

In addition to deploying Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Defense Department (DOD) personnel to the southern border, the Biden administration also requested the deployment of Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Agriculture (USDA), Department of Commerce and Department of Interior personnel, according to the Friday memo, which Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Acting Executive Associate Director Katrina Berger sent internally.

“Law enforcement partners throughout DHS are being called upon to assist, and CBP’s request for support is one that is being answered across the federal government. This includes support from ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, the Federal Protective Service, the Transportation Security Administration, the United States Coast Guard, and the United States Secret Service,” the memo stated.

“Additionally, the following departments are expected to deploy resources to support these efforts: the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and the U.S. Department of Defense,” the memo stated.

In the week leading up to Title 42’s end, DHS personnel saw a record surge of roughly 10,000 migrants crossing the southern border each day, according to Fox News. (RELATED: How To Deal With The Millions Of Migrants Now In US? ‘You’re Gonna Have To Deport Them,’ GOP Reps Say)

By Friday, hours after the order ended, Border Patrol had more than 25,000 migrants in custody, putting several sectors along the U.S.-Mexico border over their holding capacity, according to data previously obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Biden administration announced the deployment of 1,500 military personnel to the southern border ahead of Title 42’s end.

DHS, the USDA, the Department of Interior, the Department of Commerce and the DOJ didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The White House also didn’t respond to a request for comment.

