State Regulator Blames Biden’s ‘Green New Deal’ For Massive Hike To Energy Bills

Electric utility company Georgia Power customers’ electric bills will substantially increase beginning in June, due in part to the Green New Deal policies promoted by President Joe Biden’s administration, according to Public Service Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) unanimously voted to approve the company’s $6.6 billion fuel cost recovery plan on Tuesday, which allows it to recoup $2.1 billion in costs that were underestimated for coal and natural gas expenses, according to Georgia Recorder. “It’s the Green New Deal energy policy at the federal administration that is why we’re faced with these issues with the cost of gasoline, the cost of transportation of coal and every other product we have,” McDonald said in a PSC administrative session on Tuesday.

The average household will pay nearly $16 more per month over the next three years as a result, according to Georgia Recorder. (RELATED: AOC, Dems Team Up To Reintroduce Green New Deal Alongside Sweeping Health Package)

McDonald attributed the increase in the average price of natural gas — from $2.65 between 2016 and 2020 to almost $5 between 2021 and 2023 — to the policies of President Joe Biden’s administration.

“Just as Georgians paid higher prices at the gas pump in 2022, we also paid more for the natural gas used to generate the electricity needed to serve its customers,” Georgia Power said in a statement after the vote on Tuesday.

Georgia Power disconnected approximately 10% of its residential customers due to nonpayment, according to Georgia Recorder. The company sought reimbursement for additional fuel expenses it paid last year due to inflation causing an increase in natural gas prices and other electricity-generating energy sources for its 2.7 million customers.

