‘Squad’ Dems Tlaib, Bush Vote Against Resolution Honoring Fallen Police Officers

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Missouri Rep. Cori Bush voted against a resolution Tuesday that would honor fallen police officers.

The two members of the progressive group “the Squad,” were the only lawmakers to vote against the resolution during National Police Week and said the resolution had nothing to do with the safety or support of law enforcement officers or first responders.

The resolution is for National Police Week and recognized “law enforcement officers across the United States in the pursuit of preserving safe and secure communities,” and “continual unseen acts of sacrifice and heroism.” It also expressed “condolences and solemn appreciation” to the families of fallen law enforcement officers. The resolution included the names of 556 law enforcement officers who were killed in 2021 and 2022.

“Let us be clear: the health and safety of every one of our community members — including our first responders — is a top priority for us. But this resolution is not a referendum on support for the safety of first responders. It is a document intended to advance Republicans’ false narrative around supporting law enforcement and gaslight the public about where they stand,” the two lawmakers said in a joint statement.

The move was called out by Republican Texas Rep. Troy Nehls, who questioned their motive behind voting against a resolution honoring fallen law enforcement officers. (RELATED: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Breaks Down Crying On House Floor Over Capitol Riot)

Bush, who has repeatedly pushed to defund the police, has also spent taxpayer money on private security for herself, the Daily Caller first reported.

“It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib voted against a simple resolution to honor law enforcement officers and express support for the 556 officers killed in the line of duty last year. Their stance is simple: they want to defund, dismantle, and disparage police officers. It’s also worth noting that Cori Bush is the one who put her husband on payroll as her personal security guard. Shameful,” Nehls told the Daily Caller after the vote. (RELATED: Rep. Cori Bush Wants To ‘Defund The Police’ But Spent Taxpayer Money On Private Security For Herself)

The vote on the resolution was 413-2.