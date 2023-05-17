Comedy Thriller ‘Based On A True Story’ Is On Its Way, And It Looks Fantastic

The trailer for “Based On A True Story” dropped Tuesday, and it looks like it’ll be the summer’s first big comedy thriller.

Starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, the plot of this new show from Peacock follows a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber, who leap on an opportunity to start their own podcast focused on true crime, according to the trailer description. What follows in the footage appears to be a wonderful mishmash of “The Flight Attendant” meets “Desperate Housewives” meets “Weeds” with a little bit of “Ozark.”

After witnessing a brutal murder by a local serial killer, Cuoco and Messina’s characters appear to ask the main suspect to take part in their true crime podcast. Their goal? To solve it before they get themselves in trouble, or worse.

It feels like the kind of show that both men and women can get behind. Us gals are super into our scary true crime podcasts (my favorite is “Morbid”) and men have to spend time with us crazy ladies who love this stuff. It’s fun to see both genders and their unique approach to this gruesome pop culture phenomenon. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘The Thing About Pam’ Is The Most Bizarre True Crime Show Of 2022)

The eight-episode series drops June 8. You can watch the full trailer here: