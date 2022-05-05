Kaley Cuoco Appears To Be Dating Former ‘Ozark’ Actor Tom Pelphrey

It looks like we have a new power couple in Hollywood!

Former “Big Bang Theory” actress Kaley Cuoco posted several photos of herself with actor Tom Pelphrey, who starred on “Ozark,” and captioned them, “Life lately ‘the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In one of the photos Pelphrey was sharing a kiss with her. You can see the photos below.

The former “Ozark” star also posted a photo featuring two polaroids with Cuoco. You can check out his post below.

As a pro-relationship publication, you love to see a great couple come together, especially when it’s a power couple like this. Cuoco is one of the best actresses in the game.

Everything she touches tends to be great, and her success on “The Big Bang Theory” is proof of how she can move the needle.

As for Pelphrey, he had a major role on “Ozark” as Wendy’s unhinged brother and despite being dead by the time season four rolled around, his character Ben was integral to the whole thing.

Now, it looks like the duo has teamed up. You just love to see it! Props to both of them!