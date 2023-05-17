‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Trailer Drops. You Won’t Be Able To Breathe While Watching It

The trailer for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” dropped Wednesday, and it looks absolutely superb.

After just one viewing of the trailer for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” you’ll immediately forget about any other action hero in history. James Bond, Jack Ryan, all of them will cease to exist, because Tom Cruise’s character of Ethan Hunt has made them all irrelevant.

While a majority of the previous “Mission: Impossible” movies have been fun forms of action-packed escapism and quirky humor for all the family, something feels different about this latest chapter. It feels deeper, darker, more emotionally-driven by Cruise and his stellar cast and production.

“The world is changing. Truth is vanishing,” one of the female characters says over the supercuts of scenes. “War is coming.”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” could literally be a documentary with scripting like that. It feels all too real, a parallel to our current global status quo. Cruise is rejoined in the latest film by Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby and Frederick Schmidt, according to Variety. (RELATED: Huge Actor Says He Hid Alcoholism While Filming ‘Mission: Impossible’)

New cast members include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Mark Gatiss, Esai Morales and Charles Parnell. The film is set for a July 12 release in theaters.

You can watch the full trailer here:

