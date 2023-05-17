Watch The Dallas Cowboys Audition For ‘Yellowstone’ In Epic Video

The Dallas Cowboys are clearly taking “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s work in Texas very seriously, releasing a video of their auditions for the show in mid-May.

The absolutely epic video, released by the team on their YouTube channel, shows Sheridan sitting at what is likely the 6666 Ranch in Texas (his home), next to a roaring but clearly gas-lit fire. Wearing a cowboy hat, a blue button-up and his token somber expression, Sheridan receives an important, classified document.

As he reads the document, his phone starts to ring. It’s the Cowboys’ owner, Jerry Jones. “Taylor Sheridan, I believe you have something of mine,” he tells the writer, who concedes that there appears to have been a little mix-up. Jones has received the next “Yellowstone” script, and Sheridan has something pretty important for the Cowboys.

Sheridan asks Jones if they can trade. Jones tells him to come on down to pick up the script, but with the guarantee that he’ll audition some of the lads for a role on “Yellowstone.”

“We got some real Cowboys here,” Jones says. Sheridan thinks it’s a great idea, and that’s where the comedy ensues. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Officially Ending. Here’s What We Know)

Featuring everyone from Sheridan’s own son (as an assistant), and Cowboys like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, Dez Bryant and a whole host of other huge hitters, this is one of the funniest and most original schedule release videos from the 2023 season. You absolutely have to watch it all in full, right now.