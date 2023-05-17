Two Families Get Into Wild Brawl At Walt Disney World In Florida, Reportedly Over Photo Op Disagreement

A fight broke out at Florida’s Walt Disney World on Monday after a family refused to make room for another family to take a photo, according to Fox35 Orlando.

A video appears to show the two families fighting in front of the Disney 100th-year anniversary sign. Both families are seen punching each other, with one man getting knocked to the ground, reported Fox35. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), at least one person received medical treatment, but no one is pressing charges, according to the outlet.

This bloody fistfight broke out at Disney’s Magic Kingdom and it was all over a photo! Deputies say the fight started after one family asked another to move so they could take a picture.

Disney employees called for backup. “Did you see how it broke out?” a person can be heard saying in the video. “I was just walking right here, and I saw it just happening.” (RELATED: Jewish Man Attacked While Entering New York Synagogue Amid Spike In Antisemitic Hate Crimes)

When the larger family was asked to move, a member of the large family punched someone from the other family, an Orange County deputy said according to Fox 35. The two members who allegedly started the fight were removed from the park.

Fights at Disney World are becoming so common that Disney World added new courtesy guidelines in December 2022, reported Parade. “Be the magic you want to see in the world. You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can’t live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort,” Disney wrote.

There were multiple fights in 2022, reported Walt Disney World News Today. One that gained a lot of attention happened in July 2022.