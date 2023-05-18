Health

New York Bill Requires Medical Students Take ‘Implicit Bias’ Training To Improve ‘Health Care Outcomes’

New York State medical students, medical residents and physician assistant students will have to undergo racial bias training under a new bill.

The bill, sponsored by Democrat State Senator Julia Salazar, passed the Senate and is heading to the Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk for approval. The legislation amends the public health code and “Requires anti-bias training for every medical student, medical resident and physician assistant student in the state; requires the department of health to make an annual report on the implementation and effectiveness of such training.” (RELATED: Massachusetts LGBT Commission Says Withholding Minors From Transgender Procedures Should Be Added To Child Abuse Laws)

Medical students will have to provide the state evidence that the bias training was completed satisfactorily.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) requested $5 million for “implicit bias training” for health care providers in its 2023 budget proposal. The budget aimed to advance “equity through the work of the federal government and helps ensure [federal] programs serve people of color and other marginalized populations.”

The University of Utah School of Medicine has reportedly trained faculty through diversity, equity and inclusion training, according to a FOIA request by the medical group Do No Harm.

“People with this bias unwittingly associate a white face with positive words or feelings and a black face with negative words or feelings – and they may act on those associations,” the training claims.