Futurama Reboot Drops First Teaser And Announces Release Date

Hulu dropped a teaser for the reboot of the iconic cartoon “Futurama” on Friday and announced the official release date.

Millennials will never be able to forget “Futurama,” the cult-classic cartoon about Philip J. Fry, who accidentally falls into a cryogenic freezer in 1999 and awakens a thousand years into the future. The show is so good, and so popular, that this is technically the second time it’s been rebooted, and there are many exciting updates, according to Variety.

The first episode launched the series back in 1999, and it ran for four seasons on Fox. Comedy Central revived it in 2008 with new 26 episodes from 2010 to 2013. Now, Hulu is ready to release 10 episodes on July 24.

Hulu has ordered 20 altogether, but the first ten will drop all at once. From then on, we’ll have to wait for Monday to roll around to head back to the future.

“New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV,” the synopsis reads, according to Variety. (RELATED: ‘Yeah, So…’ Everyone’s Favorite Canadian Town ‘Letterkenny’ Is Coming Back For Season 11)

Better yet, all of the original cast have reprised their roles! The new episodes were also developed by Matt Groening, who created the original show (and “The Simpsons,” if you’ve ever heard of that).

You can watch the first teaser here: