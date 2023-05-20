‘We Need Trans People!’: Dem State Senator Goes On Screaming Rant Before Trans Bill Vote

A Democratic state senator in Nebraska screamed and pounded on the lectern before a Friday vote to ban sex changes for children in Nebraska.

“Transgender people belong here! We need trans people! We love trans people!” Democratic state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh screamed repeatedly in a video posted on Twitter. (RELATED: ‘You Should Go To Jail’: DeSantis Touts Legislation Banning Child Sex-Change Operations)

WATCH:

Nebraska State Senator Machaela Cavanaugh. Do not skip this. Yes, she is a Democrat.pic.twitter.com/I4rVjAMwow — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 20, 2023

“You matter. You matter and I am fighting for you. I will not stop,” Cavanaugh also said during the debate on LB 574, which bans sex-change operations on minors and also places restrictions on abortion. “I will not stop today, I will not stop tomorrow. You are loved. You matter. You belong here.”

Legislators in Nebraska’s unicameral state legislature passed LB 574 by a 33-15 vote Friday. Republican Gov. Jim Pillen of Nebraska is expected to sign the measure into law, location station 1011 Now reported.

Cavanaugh waged a lengthy filibuster against virtually every piece of legislation introduced in the Nebraska Senate over LB 574, including an ethanol bill, New York Magazine reported, noting that she intends to continue her obstruction into the next legislative session in 2024.

“I am just not in a place any longer where I can have a conversation with people where I don’t want to slap them at the end,” Cavanaugh told New York Magazine.

