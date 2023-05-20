‘He’s Bleeding Really Bad’: Bodycam Footage Shows Intense Moment Police Rescue Man After Shark Attack

Body camera footage released Friday featured Florida law enforcement officers responding to a victim of a shark attack May 18 near Marathon.

Kevin Blanco, 22, was reportedly spearfishing with friends in the Florida Keys when he was bitten in the thigh by a shark, Local 10 reported. In a panicked call to 9-1-1, one of Blanco’s friends desperately requested an air-rescue from the dispatcher.

“We need an air rescue, please, it’s really bad. Please, as fast as you can, he’s bleeding really bad,” the caller pleads, according to a recording obtained by Local 10. (RELATED: Diver Reportedly Decapitated By Great White Shark In Mexico)

When the dispatcher informs Blanco’s friend she is going to send an ambulance to the location, he pleads again for air transport. “Please, a helicopter, please we need an airlift, please,” revealing to the dispatcher that Blanco had been bitten in his thigh, leaving a “really big gash.”

WATCH: The Monroe County Sheriff’s office released bodycam footage Friday after responding to a man who was bitten in the leg by a shark in Marathon. https://t.co/FP1IbRcASI — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) May 19, 2023



The victim’s friends were able to transport an injured Blanco by boat to a dock near a popular beachfront restaurant in Marathon, the Sunset Grille, where they were met by deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and officials from Marathon Fire Rescue, Local 10 reported.