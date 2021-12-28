Spearfisherman Gets Terrifyingly Close To A Great White Shark

A spearfisherman had a terrifying encounter with a great white shark.

In a YouTube video shared by Dinner Stix Spearfishing, a spearfisherman could be seen holding his speargun as a great white shark swam shockingly close to him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point, it appeared like the shark squared him up before ultimately leaving. According to The Virginian-Pilot, the encounter occurred off the coast of North Carolina.

You can watch the scary situation unfold below.

Another golden example of why I stay out of the ocean! If there was ever an example of why I don’t want to be anywhere near the water, this is it!

If you watch this video and your first thought is to go for a quick swim, congratulations, you’re unhinged.

Terrifying Video Shows Sharks Feasting On A Seal. It’s Pure Nightmare Fuel https://t.co/f6R61CWprs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 23, 2021

Imagine getting that close to a great white shark! Imagine getting that close to a creature that could tear you limb-to-limb without hesitation.

If that doesn’t make you shudder, I suggest you check to see if you still have a pulse.

Man Catches Gigantic Shark While Fishing, And The Photo Is Straight Nightmare Fuel https://t.co/WgOpMms7ru — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 26, 2021

We’re at war with the beasts in the sea, and it’s not a war I’m going to lose. Do whatever you have to do in order to survive!

H/T: BroBible