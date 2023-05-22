Dem Candidate For Philadelphia Mayor Calls For ‘Restoring’ The Police Department

Democratic Philadelphia mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker in a press conference Monday stressed the importance of funding the police to address rampant crime within the city.

Parker advocated for “restoring our police department to its full complement,” which “means using every tool that we can to make sure we get officers on the job,” she said at the press conference.

Crime has been a central issue for Philadelphia voters, and the last three years have marked historic highs for gun violence, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer; last year, Philadelphia had 1,794 non-fatal and 470 fatal shootings, up 79% and 81%, respectively, from five years ago. In response to the increase in violence, Parker, a former city council member and state legislator, advocated for swelling the ranks of the police force and adopting more aggressive policing strategies.

I’m so incredibly honored to have earned the Democratic nomination tonight. It’s been a long road, and to see the tireless work of my campaign team, supporters, and family pay off is humbling. I’m looking forward to November and bringing our city together as its 100th mayor. — Cherelle Parker (@PeopleforParker) May 17, 2023



“I don’t support the unconstitutional use of stop-and-frisk, but constitutionally, yes, I do,” said Parker to The Wall Street Journal. “It is a tool and I’m unapologetic.” (RELATED: Almost Two Dozen Major Retailers Have Fled Downtown San Francisco Amid Skyrocketing Crime)

Parker highlighted community policing and increases in foot patrols from police officers as a central element of her strategy to combat crime. Parker said she discussed the importance of maintaining and increasing police presence in the city with Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“Making sure that we have those 300 foot patrol and bike officers that you’ve heard me talk about so much,” she said. “Community policing being a central part of our campaign.”

Parker also expressed the importance of increasing the sanitation efforts in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia City Council did not immediately respond to Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

