11 Injured In Early Morning South Carolina Park Shooting

Multiple people were reportedly injured at a South Carolina park early Saturday morning after shots were fired at a group of teenagers and young adults gathered together for a party, police say.

At approximately 1:20 a.m. April 29, Richland County police responded to a call about a large gathering of juveniles at Meadowlake Park near Columbia, according to a press release from the sheriff’s department. Upon arriving, law enforcement officials saw most of the teens had dispersed but discovered a 12th-grade student who had suffered injuries to her lower body after reportedly being struck by a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to WISTV. (RELATED: Nine Teens Shot At After-Prom Party In Texas)

In addition, police found numerous shell casings of various calibers throughout the area, the press release stated. As the police were gathering preliminary information as to what occurred, a vehicle without headlights fled the scene, prompting law enforcement officers to give chase.



When the driver — identified as 19-year-old Miquise Fulwiley — did pull over, police arrested him and his 18-year-old passenger Ty’Quan Kelly for failure to stop for police officers, simple possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a pistol, though police have not yet determined if the pistol was involved in the shooting at the park.

As police were in the process of detaining Fulwiley and Kelly, they began receiving information through dispatches that multiple people were arriving at area hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds, the press release stated. In all, 11 people — aged between 16 and 20 years old — were wounded as a result of the incident at the park; nine of those suffered gunshot wounds, according to the release.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers in South Carolina.