‘She’s A Loser’: Charlie Kirk Blasts RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Over Election Losses

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk took aim at Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Ronna McDaniel on Monday’s edition of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” calling into question her ability to lead the party.

Kirk said that McDaniel has failed to put together a successful strategy to win elections, and that the Republican Party has suffered as a result. He told host Megyn Kelly that McDaniel has lost multiple elections, and that the RNC chair offers nothing but “excuses.” (RELATED: Overwhelming Majority Of Republican Voters Don’t Want Ronna McDaniel As RNC Chair: POLL)

“I’ve been very critical of RNC leadership. I’ve tried to get Harmeet Dhillon in there,” Kirk said. “Look, I think Ronna’s a very sweet person. I think she should go run for Congress. She’s always been very good to me, but she’s a loser. She’s overseen losing election after losing election, and there’s always an excuse right? Whether it be 2018, 2020, 2022, there’s always an excuse.”

Kirk said that there needs to be more emphasis on increasing voter turnout for conservative voters. He said that the party has failed to keep up with the Democrats on voter registration.

“It’s basically a major hope campaign,” Kirk said.

“The RNC does not have the sophistication, does not have the commitment to this kind of grassroots work. They’re headquartered in Washington, D.C. They’re consultant heavy. Forty to 50% of all the money they raise goes towards raising more money, actually.”

Kirk said the RNC needs to employ “ballot chasing,” which would consist of employees knocking on doors to ensure ballots are cast. This, he claims, would help the Republican Party increase turnout.

“So, part of what I’m trying to communicate, and I think the RNC is not capable of doing this at all, is we have to have an admission that the old way of doing elections is failing,” Kirk said.