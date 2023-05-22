Washington Post Reporter Recalls That One Time He Asked Tim Scott About The ‘Status Of His Virginity’

A Washington Post reporter said Monday he asked Tim Scott about his sex life in an interview for a 2012 profile that will appear in an upcoming book.

“Tim Scott will be the first prez candidate I’ve ever asked about the status of his virginity,” Ben Terris posted on Twitter Monday after Scott announced his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination. Scott launched a $6 million ad campaign focusing on “individual responsibility” that drew praise from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (RELATED: ‘Real Racism Problem’: Sunny Hostin Suggests Republicans Wouldn’t Vote For ‘Someone’ Like Tim Scott)

Tim Scott will be the first prez candidate I’ve ever asked about the status of his virginity. Initial answer: “I’m not talking about my sex life with Ben Terris.” Then he stood up and said: “I have to go potty.” — Ben Terris (@bterris) May 22, 2023

Terris told Mediaite the profile was originally written for National Journal and was adapted for use in his upcoming book, “The Big Break: The Gamblers, Party Animals, and True Believers Trying to Win in Washington While America Loses Its Mind,” which is slated to be released on June 6, according to Amazon.

“He had spent his young adult life preaching abstinence until marriage,” Terris tweeted. “He’d give talks and mention that he was saving himself until marriage, and during my interview with the then-congressman he was, and continues to be unmarried.”

Scott hinted that he was no longer a virgin in Terris’ 2012 National Journal profile, where he said, “The Bible’s right. You’re better off to wait. I just wish we all had more patience.”

Scott was accompanied on a 2012 trip to an American Enterprise Institute retreat by Zee Patel, the manager of a lingerie store, requiring him to reimburse the think tank for some of the expenses, the Daily Mail reported.

