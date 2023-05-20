‘Great Statement’: Elon Musk Praises Tim Scott Ad About ‘Individual Responsibility’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk praised Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina for an ad about “individual responsibility” late Friday.

“Great statement by @votetimscott!” Musk said, while posting Scott’s advertisement on the social media site. (RELATED: Elon Musk Indicates His Political Views Haven’t Changed, Liberals Have Just Gone Way Too Far To The Left)

“We have to start teaching the necessity of individual responsibility,” Scott said in the 30-second ad. “If you are able-bodied, you work.”

Scott formally submitted the paperwork for his presidential bid Friday and will announce his candidacy Monday. He joins Trump, former Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy talk show host Larry Elder and former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley as formal candidates for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, while several other potential candidates, including former Vice President Mike Pence, have yet to decide.

Musk revealed that he cast a vote for Republican Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas in a May 2022 special election for the House of Representatives. He previously hinted that he could also support a Republican for president in 2024 in response to a question from a Tesla owners club.

“DeSantis,” Musk tweeted June 15, referring to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, a potential presidential candidate, adding that he backed Andrew Yang in the 2020 presidential election.

Musk tweeted that the Democratic Party had become “the party of division and hate” in May 2022.

