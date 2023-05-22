Watch Whoopi Goldberg Give Sunny Hostin A Lap Dance That Nobody Asked To See

“The View” co-hosts got a little edgy Monday as Whoopi Goldberg gave her fellow co-host Sunny Hostin a lap dance.

Hostin told the panel during a debate on whether getting a lap dance at a bachelor or bachelorette party counts as cheating on your significant other that she had never seen anyone perform a lap dance.

“Would you like to see?” Goldberg asked Hostin.

Goldberg got up from her seat, walked over to Hostin in front of a cheery crowd, and Hostin began imitating a dancer hitting the person.

“No, I’m doing it to you,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg taught her how to lap dance step-by-step, slightly turned, shook back and forth, and then gave Hostin her apparent first lap dance. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Makes Confession Live On ‘The View’ And No One Should Have To Hear It)

“First, I’m looking at you, then I start to turn, and then it’s like this, then it’s like that, then I go back on the side,” Goldberg said.

“Do I get to touch you too?” Hostin asked.

After, Hostin concluded getting a lap dance by someone who is not your partner is cheating.

“Listen, I don’t know if it’s cheating or not,” Goldberg said.

“That’s cheating,” Hostin said.

A survey found 70% of people have cheated at bachelor or bachelorette parties when lap dances are included in the equation.