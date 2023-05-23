DeSantis Picks Up Another Key Endorsement

Republican Georgia Rep. Rich McCormick endorsed Ron DeSantis’ likely presidential bid on Tuesday, saying that the Florida governor would best fight for conservative values.

“We need a warrior who will do whatever it takes to champion conservative values and safeguard the next generation. When it comes to the 2024 election, I’ve made my choice. Gov. Ron DeSantis is battle-tested and ready to be our next president. He is bold, principled, and has a vision for the future. The governor will never back down. He will fight. He will win, and we will prosper,” McCormick said in a video posted on social media.

A first-term congressman from Atlanta’s northern suburbs, McCormick served in the Marines and the Navy as a pilot and doctor. He received a bevy of endorsements during his successful 2022 campaign, including from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and former President Donald Trump. McCormick does not mention Trump directly in the ad, but calls on Republicans to move forward with new leadership.

“This election is not about the past. It’s about the future. Who can lift us up? Who can inspire a nation? Who can lead us forward? That’s Gov. Ron DeSantis,” McCormick continues. “He’s our best chance, not only to beat Joe Biden, but to grow our party.” (RELATED: Republican Senator: Ron DeSantis Is ‘Leader Of The Republican Party’)

McCormick is the fifth current member of Congress to endorse DeSantis, who is expected to formally declare his presidential campaign on Wednesday. He trails Trump by 37 points in the RealClearPolitics national average, with no other candidate receiving more than 5.6% support.