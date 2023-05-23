Mother Of Woman Allegedly Slain By MS-13 Member Sounds Alarm Over Border Crisis

The mother of an autistic woman who was allegedly brutally murdered by an illegal alien tied to MS-13 testified on Tuesday before a House Judiciary subcommittee and raised concerns about the crisis at the southern border.

Tammy Nobles’ daughter, Kayla Hamilton, was allegedly murdered at the age of 20 by a 16-year-old gang-affiliated illegal alien from El Salvador, who was allegedly affiliated with MS-13, in July 2022 in Aberdeen, Maryland. The House Judiciary Committee released a report on Tuesday that detailed how the alleged murderer was not properly vetted when police in El Salvador knew of his gang affiliation. (RELATED: Maryland Rape Suspect Who Threatened Victim With Machete Identified As Illegal Immigrant)

“Kayla had autism, but she was determined to live independently and make her way in this world, and my baby paid the ultimate price,” Nobles said to members of the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security and Enforcement.

The illegal alien allegedly went into Kayla’s room while she was sleeping and used a charging cord to strangle her to death, Nobles said. Kayla tried to call her boyfriend, but it went to voicemail, which recorded two minutes and 30 seconds worth of audio of her being strangled.

WATCH:

The alleged killer then “violently sexually assaulted Kayla,” Nobles said. When Kayla’s boyfriend returned home, he found her dead on the floor with the cord wrapped tightly around her neck and face.

Without sufficient evidence of the accused’s ties to the murder, Child Protective Services placed him in a home with other children, Nobles said. He was later arrested

“When he was arrested for Kayla’s murder, he laughed and smirked. For me, this is not a political issue, this is a safety issue for everyone living in the United States. This could have been anyone’s daughter, Kayla wasn’t doing anything wrong and she didn’t deserve to be murdered. I don’t want any other parents to live the nightmare that I am living,” Nobles said.

The House Judiciary Committee conducted its own investigation into how Hamilton’s alleged murderer was allowed into the country. “The Committee’s and Subcommittee’s oversight has revealed that the Biden Administration insufficiently vetted Kayla’s murderer and allowed him to enter the country. Tragically, Secretary Mayorkas and his department missed key warning signs about the alien’s propensity for violence, which law enforcement officials investigating the murder later uncovered,” the report stated.

Hamilton’s murderer was apprehended by Border Patrol in March 2022. He was soon placed into the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and then released to a sponsor in the U.S.

Nationwide, Border Patrol agents have apprehended 111 illegal aliens tied to MS-13 in fiscal year 2023 so far. “The MS-13 motto is rape, kill and control,” Nobles said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.