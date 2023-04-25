MS-13 Member Accused Of Murdering, Dismembering Florida Uber Eats Driver

A man affiliated with MS-13 killed and dismembered a delivery driver in Florida, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a press conference Tuesday.

Oscar Solis was arrested April 14th after he allegedly killed the victim, a driver for UberEats and DoorDash, who was making his last delivery of the day, Nocco said. Authorities arrested Solis and discovered that he was violating his parole in Indiana.

Solis moved to Florida from Indiana in January, but never registered as a felon in the county, Nocco said. (RELATED: Biden Admin Sends First Deportation Flight To Cuba)

“This is demonic. This individual, what he did was demonic,” Nocco said, adding “There doesn’t appear to be any relationship.”

“You’re talking about a very violent individual that Indiana released and sent down to Florida,” Nocco said.

Video showed the suspect and another individual carrying several trash bags, which authorities later found to be filled with human remains, Nocco said. But footage of the victim making the food delivery cuts out before authorities can see his interaction with Solis.

“Unfortunately, now we have a hardworking guy, a loving husband, who’s no longer with us, because this violent individual killed him,” Nocco said.

MS-13, which was formed by Salvadoran immigrants living in the U.S., gang members typically utilize “any means necessary to force respect from those who showed disrespect, including acts of intimidation and violence,” according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The sheriff’s office is requesting information about other individuals that were exiting the house the day of the murder.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.