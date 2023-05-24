Salmonella Outbreak Causes Cookie Dough Recall

Keep your hands out of the cookie jar! A salmonella outbreak has caused a cookie dough recall.

Salmonella sickened at least 18 individuals across multiple U.S. states after they ate raw Papa Murphy’s cookie dough, according to the Daily Mail.

Urgent health warning issued over salmonella outbreak linked to COOKIE DOUGH https://t.co/FtYonpFZEs pic.twitter.com/D3eDeEPdhF — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 24, 2023

Contaminated products include Papa Murphy’s chocolate chip cookie dough and S’mores bars dough.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encouraged consumers in a Tuesday announcement to remove the food items from their freezers.

The illness have been primarily concentrated on the west coast, with six cases in Washington, four Oregon, four in Idaho, two in Utah, one in California and one in Missouri. It is likely that total cases are higher due to lack of reporting. (RELATED: FDA Issues Major Recall On Flour Products)

No fatalities have been reported.

Papa Murphy’s is a nationwide chain that sells “take-and-bake” pizzas and pre-made raw cookie dough for baking at home and has over 1,100 store across the United States.

“Upon learning of this investigation, Papa Murphy’s took immediate action, including voluntarily issuing a Stop Sell order of its take-and-bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and S’mores Bars (which contains a portion of the same take-and-bake cookie dough),” a statement from Papa Murphy’s said. “These two products were promptly removed from stores. We did this proactively out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of our guests.”

Salmonella is found in animal-based food, especially eggs, and undercooked flour used to make dough or batter, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). There are 1.3 million annual salmonella cases, causing some 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths per year.