EXCLUSIVE: Oversight Could ‘Destroy’ Biden’s 2024 Campaign, MTG Says

The House Oversight Committee could have proof that would “destroy” President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign once the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) hands over an internal document about his alleged “pay-to-play” scheme, Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Daily Caller.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer threatened Wednesday to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress after May 30 if the agency continues to refuse to comply with a subpoena to turn over an internal document. The FD-1023 document — tipped off to House Oversight by a whistleblower — allegedly details how Biden took money from a foreign national in exchange for foreign policy decisions while he was vice president, Greene said.

“If they hand over that form, the proof is there… It will literally show, not only to our country, but the world, that [Biden] abused his powers as vice president in order to make money to enrich himself to make foreign policy decisions on behalf of the United States of America. You can not do that. That is highly illegal. I think it would lead to impeachment and also destroy his presidential campaign,” Greene, who is a member of the committee, told the Caller in an interview.

The FBI told the Daily Caller that handing over the document could expose the identity of the anonymous source who provided the allegations and that the information in the document has not been verified.

“The FBI’s mission is to protect the American people. Releasing confidential source information could potentially jeopardize investigations and put lives at risk. The FBI remains committed to cooperating with Congress’s oversight requests on this matter and others as we always have,” the FBI said.

“An FD-1023 form is used by FBI agents to record unverified reporting by a confidential human source. Documenting the information does not validate it, establish its credibility, or weigh it against other information verified by the FBI. Revealing unverified or possibly incomplete information could harm investigations, prejudice prosecutions or judicial proceedings, unfairly violate privacy or reputations, create misimpressions in the public, or potentially identify individuals who provide information to law enforcement, placing their physical safety at risk. Information from confidential human sources and members of the public is critical to the work of the FBI and we are also committed to protecting the confidentiality of anyone who comes forward,” the FBI added.

The Oversight Committee released a report May 10 alleging that members of the Biden family enriched themselves off of Romanian and Chinese assets through influence-peddling. The report includes bank records allegedly showing money transfers to the family members through a chain of various LLCs, but does not include the president himself.

The Oversight Committee needs the FD-1023 document because it could directly tie the president to the alleged money laundering scheme and present “direct pay-to-play evidence,” Greene said.

The document could show “Joe Biden taking a cash payment from a foreign national in exchange for foreign policy decisions, which is a complete pay-to-play scheme that would lead to his impeachment. And if we had a just Department of Justice, should lead to him being prosecuted as well,” she added.

The Oversight Committee is continuing its investigation into the Biden family and will center on Hunter Biden’s alleged “human trafficking” in the next report, Greene continued.

“We aren’t finished. We aren’t anywhere near finished to be able to produce a report yet,” Greene said. “The most pages on one subject is the allegations in the SARs reports that Hunter Biden was engaged in human sex trafficking… We have the names of the prostitutes and they are not all American… some of them are Russian and Ukrainian and I think that leads us to be concerned about national security… what information could they have seen?” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Former Trump Officials Sound Alarm Over Biden Family’s National Security Risk)

Greene introduced articles of impeachment against Wray on May 16.

“Under Wray’s watch, the FBI has intimidated, harassed, and entrapped American citizens that have been deemed enemies of the Biden regime. As such, Director Wray has turned the FBI into Joe Biden and Merrick Garland’s personal police force,” Greene’s office said in a statement when she introduced the articles.

The refusal to hand over the document “is the type of behavior that he should be impeached for,” Greene told the Caller.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller.