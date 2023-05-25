‘Squad’ Member Calls GOP ‘Godless’ On House Floor

Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts called Republicans “godless” for demanding spending cuts during a speech on the House floor Thursday.

“The Republicans continue to govern in a way that is clueless, callous and with great contempt, and I would say godless, because faith without works is dead,” said Pressley, a member of “The Squad,” a group of left-wing Democrats in the House of Representatives that includes Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Cori Bush of Missouri and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. (RELATED: Left-Wing Dem Rep Says There Will Be Backlash ‘In The Streets’ If Biden Agrees To Spending Cuts)

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy talked Monday, but failed to reach an agreement on lifting the debt ceiling. Republicans, led by McCarthy, are insisting on spending cuts to accompany any increase in the limit to the national debt, which currently stands at $31.4 trillion, while Democrats have demanded a “clean” debt ceiling increase, with no spending cuts or other legislative items attached.

Democrats have condemned proposed spending cuts, with some of the more left-wing members like Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland calling on Biden to invoke the 14th Amendment to unilaterally lift the debt ceiling.

WATCH:

“Republicans want us to make an impossible choice: Extreme drastic cuts to life-saving programs or a catastrophic default on our debt, both of which would impact our most vulnerable,” Pressley said.

The House of Representatives passed the Limit, Save, Grow Act on April 26 by a 217-215 vote, which increases the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion, repeals portions of the Inflation Reduction Act, requires Congress to approve regulations that have an economic effect of $100 million or more and establishes new work requirements for welfare programs.

“Stop playing with people’s lives. This is not a game. Pass a clean debt ceiling increase,” Pressley said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.