‘Actual Election Interference’: Fox News Guest Hits LinkedIn Over Ramaswamy Suspension

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s suspension from LinkedIn was “actual election interference,” a journalist said Friday.

“This is the type of censorship we see across every social media platform,” Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief of The Federalist, told Fox News hosts John Roberts and Gillian Turner. “If you have viewpoints at odds with, frankly, the far-left people who run a lot of these organizations, you will be censored, you will be deplatformed, you will be flagged.” (RELATED: ‘That’s Chilling To Me’: Dem Senator Asked Officials About Censorship Tools To Prevent Bank Runs, GOP Rep Says)

LinkedIn locked Ramaswamy, a co-founder of Strive Asset Management, out of his account, citing two videos from February where Ramaswamy criticized President Joe Biden over China and a May 7 video where he said “fossil fuels are a requirement for human prosperity.” Ramaswamy has been a critic of using Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria in investing.

WATCH:

The professional social networking site did not elaborate how those comments constituted “misinformation, hate speech, violence or any other form of abuse,” according to screenshots posted by Ramaswamy on Twitter, and later told the Daily Caller News Foundation that Ramaswamy’s suspension was an error.

“Very hard to believe it was a mistake when they were so specific and where all of it checks out. He really did post these viewpoints that are at odds with the views they hold,” Hemingway said. “They do say they were punishing him for holding these viewpoints that are different. The owner of LinkedIn, Reid Hoffman, has had a history of far-left activism.”

“Here we have actual election interference, against someone running for office, by this company,” Hemingway said.

Conservatives believe censorship by social media companies tilted the 2020 presidential election, when Twitter locked multiple accounts, including the New York Post’s and the personal account of then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, for sharing an Oct. 14, 2020 report about the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop, citing a “hacked materials” policy.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.