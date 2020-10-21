The New York Post Has Been Locked Out Of Their Twitter Account For 7 Days

The New York Post has now been locked out of their Twitter account for 7 days following Twitter’s censorship of an article published by the paper about Hunter Biden, despite apologies from the site’s founder.

“7 days have passed since the Post published the first story in our Hunter Biden laptop exposé,” New York Post’s Deputy Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris said on Twitter. “We still cannot access @nypost Twitter account, despite @jack’s apology.”

The Post released a story Oct. 15 that showed emails allegedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop. The emails showed that Hunter Biden and his father, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, met with an executive from the Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2015. (RELATED: ‘Attempting To Undermine America’: Mike Pompeo Calls Twitter’s Censorship Of New York Post’s Hunter Biden Hard Drive Story ‘Dangerous’)

Twitter promptly began censoring the story and preventing users from tweeting the link or sending it via private direct message. Several prominent accounts, including those for the official Trump campaign and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, were locked after attempting to post the link or posting details about the story.

The New York Post’s official account, which has 1.8 million followers, was also locked.

“The images contained in the articles include personal and private information — like email addresses and phone numbers — which violate our rules,” Twitter Safety later explained.

“As noted this morning, we also currently view materials included in the articles as violations of our Hacked Materials Policy,” Twitter Safety said.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey later issued an apology.

“Our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great,” Dorsey said on Twitter. “And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable.”