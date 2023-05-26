John Durham To Testify Before House Judiciary Committee

Special Counsel John Durham will testify before the House Judiciary Committee regarding the release of his report, the Daily Caller has learned.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent a letter to Durham after the release of his report, calling on him to testify before the committee.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter to Durham after his report found the FBI used “uncorroborated intelligence” when launching its probe into former President Donald Trump and his alleged ties to Russia.(RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Invites John Durham To Testify After DOJ Releases Report)

“Neither U.S. nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement,” Durham’s report states. The committee will review the report and ask Durham questions about it during the hearing. (RELATED: ‘Uncorroborated Intelligence’: Durham Report Torches FBI, DOJ For Handling Of Trump-Russia Probe)

Sources tell the Caller that the hearing will happen Wednesday, June 21 in what will be a closed-door briefing.