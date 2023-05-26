Students Under Investigation After Senior Prank Goes Too Far

A group of Union, Kentucky, students is under investigation for a senior prank at Ryle High School, according to WLWT.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reported that 75 students allegedly got involved in the prank that took place on Tuesday night and which caused severe damage to the school building, according to WLWT. A video reportedly showed the school plastered in toilet paper, and Saran wrap, Vaseline spread on doors, and track hurdles scattered throughout the hallway. (RELATED: Senior Prank Involving Post-It Notes Goes Completely Haywire)

Boone County Schools explained that the prank “created potentially dangerous and unsafe conditions for our students and staff,” according to WLWT.

Sheriff’s office: Ryle High School students under investigation following senior prank https://t.co/7Uo6fmN9av — WLWT (@WLWT) May 26, 2023

“Unfortunately, due to the extensive damage caused by the students, we have received reports of our staff being injured during the cleanup process,” school officials said in a statement, according to WLWT. The school officials are currently considering suitable disciplinary action.

“This was not a prank,” a district spokesperson said, according to WCPO. “It was trespassing and criminal damaging.”

A number of students who allegedly participated in the prank have already been suspended, while others will not be able to walk the stage at graduation, according to WCPO.