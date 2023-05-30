Advocacy Group Calls For Temporary Suspension Of Races At Churchill Downs After 12th Horse Dies

An animal wellness advocacy group has called for an “indefinite pause” on Churchill Downs’ racing schedule after 12 horses died on the track in the space of a month.

“The current rate of loss of young, healthy, physically fit horses is not even close to acceptable, and Churchill Downs acknowledges that,” Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center, said in a statement shared with the Daily Caller.

“If the track keeps doing the same thing, it can expect the same result. The show cannot just go on, and the leadership of the track should hit the pause button for the well-being of the horses and of the industry itself,” Pacelle continued.

The spate of deadly injuries began on April 27 when 3-year-old Wild On Ice severely injured his hind leg on a training run and had to be put down. Two more horses, Code of Kings and Parents Pride, died at the famous track April 29. Code of Kings died after breaking his neck in the paddock while Parents Pride died after an opening night race.

Another two horses died on May 2, followed by the deaths of another two on May 6. Five more horses, including the latest, Kimberly Dream, died between May 13 and May 27.

The new Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) and officials at Churchill Downs announced an emergency Summit to address the recent spate of deaths at the famed track, with a review of the situation slated to being May 31, according to the Associated Press. Animal Wellness Action called on the Authority “to embrace the goal of no young, healthy horses dying on tracks in training or competition,” by suspending trainers who put horses into competition and do not get off the track alive, their statement to the Daily Caller read.

The authority has begun to implement a new regulatory plan this month that seeks to unify a “patchwork system” of regulations for 38 distinct horse racing commissions. The Authority also has the power to implement changes to ensure the safety of horses at Thoroughbred tracks, the statement continued. (RELATED: Horse Names ‘Drag Malibu’ Wins Race, Tests Positive For Meth)

“We are troubled by this recent string of fatalities,” Churchill Downs said in a statement on Saturday, according to WLKY News. “It is extremely inconsistent with the outcomes we have experienced over the years, with the reputation we have developed over the decades, and with the expectations we set for ourselves and owe our fans. We are committed to doing this important work and updating the public with our developments,” the statement concluded.

Races are currently scheduled to continue at Churchill Downs until July 3.

“If they keep running horses, Churchill Downs and the Authority are flying blind,” Pacelle stated. “There are no easy answers or simple fixes, but the key stakeholders must look for causes in early-age racing, track surfaces, breeding of horses for speed rather than soundness, illegal doping, and insufficient screening of unfit horses slated for competition.”

“As a Louisville resident, I value that Churchill Downs does immense things for our community,” Joseph Grove, director of communications for Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, stated in the release. “I’m pleased that track executives are taking some meaningful steps to triage the tragedies, but the only way to ensure no more horse deaths there until the investigations are complete is to suspend racing until causes are better understood. “