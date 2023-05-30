Sunny Hostin Claims White Women Vote Republican To ‘Protect The Patriarchy’

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin claimed Tuesday that white women vote for Republicans to “protect the patriarchy” and because they “fall in line” with their husbands.

“I have a similar theory. And it’s borne out when you look at the studies and when you read books like a book that came out a long time ago about she owned property as well, meaning white women owned slaves, as well. I think that women, white women in particular, want to protect the patriarchy here, because it’s to their benefit,” Hostin said. (RELATED: ‘Real Racism Problem’: Sunny Hostin Suggests Republicans Wouldn’t Vote For ‘Someone’ Like Tim Scott)

WATCH:

“They want to make sure that their husbands do well. They want to make sure that their sons do well. They want to make sure that their children do well. And they want to make sure that they do well,” Hostin added. “Most of the women in some of these studies are married white women, and they do fall in line with what their husbands are doing.”

Hostin’s comments came after the panelists discussed a Washington Post article in which some women said the verdict against former President Donald Trump in a civil case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll hadn’t changed their minds about supporting him.

Panelists on the show earlier clashed over the performance of Vice President Kamala Harris, with Hostin claiming Harris was crucial to President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020.

Liberals have attacked white women over political issues in the past, including the contentious confirmation battle over Brett Kavanaugh and over abortion legislation. Hostin claimed in September that former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley hid her ethnicity to succeed as a Republican candidate for office.

“And Nikki Haley, the chameleon?” Hostin asked during the show, later asking, “What’s her real name again?”

