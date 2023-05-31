Inmate Captured After Escaping Jail Through Air Duct. Partner Remains On The Run

Two inmates at a Mississippi county jail escaped the facility by crawling through an air duct Monday. One was captured, but the man’s partner remains on the run.

Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring, both 31, were missing from an official inmate headcount conducted at the Raymond Detention Center Monday morning, according to WAFB.

Escapee alert 🚨 Michael Lewis-31 (Left) and Joseph Spring-31 (Right) were both missing from the Raymond Detention Center during this morning’s official headcount. A breach in the facility was later located along with fence damage. Anyone with information call 601-352-1521. pic.twitter.com/RVefAx7qbq — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) May 29, 2023

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones stated the breach took place “inside the ceiling” above the jail recreation room, where the pair gained access to the air duct and made their way out of the incarceration facility.

The two then jumped the fence and began leaving the jail grounds, the outlet reported.

Anyone else get this Raymond Detention Center alert? pic.twitter.com/j8KkRm642J — Mary J Thighs (@profeshtia) May 29, 2023

Jones later reported that a deputy found blood near where the two took off, in addition to “other items that may have belonged to the inmates,” according to WAFB. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Dies In Police Custody After Cellmate Allegedly Gave Him Drugs)

Jones apologized for the calculated jailbreak, dubbing it “a public safety breach” at a Monday afternoon press briefing.

Spring had been in jail since November of 2022 because of parole violations and burglary charges. Lewis had been there since December of last year due to a DUI and weed possession charges. (RELATED: ‘I Was Drinking!:’ Florida Mom Crashes Her Car, Gets Second DUI In Two Months With Multiple Children In Vehicle)

Lewis was found near Seven Springs and Springridge Road by deputies, according to the outlet. The man will now face “additional escape charges.”

Jones said local officials are continuing to try and track down Spring.