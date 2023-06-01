Biden Admin Will Admit Thousands More Migrants Each Month Through Phone App

The Biden administration will expand its program to legalize migrants to accept roughly 40,000 per month starting in June, according to CBS News.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will continue to evaluate expanding the program, according to CBS News. Between January, when the program launched, and April, more than 79,000 migrants have scheduled appointments using CBP One, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). (RELATED: ‘We Are Sick And Tired’: Black Chicago Residents Slam City Officials Over Funding For Migrants)

“This is a continuation of the Biden administration’s expansion of lawful pathways and opportunities to access them, including CBP One appointments,” Homeland Security spokesperson Erin Heeter told CBS News. “The process cuts out smugglers while also providing a safe, orderly, and humane process for noncitizens to access ports of entry instead of attempting to enter the United States unlawfully.”

The app, however, hasn’t been without glitches and has also come under scrutiny by the state of Texas, which is suing the Biden administration over its use of the app to legalize migrants.

“The Biden Administration deliberately conceived of this phone app with the goal of illegally pre-approving more foreign aliens to enter the country and go where they please once they arrive. Joe Biden, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the entire Biden Administration have prioritized creating and protecting new ways for illegal aliens to stream into this country, no matter the cost or consequence to struggling American citizens,” Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a previous statement regarding the lawsuit.

The Biden administration also very recently expanded the app’s availability to 1,000 appointments per day to mitigate an expected influx of migrants after the sunset of Title 42 on May 11.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.