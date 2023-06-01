Here’s All The Major Clothing Brands Selling Pride Outfits To Toddlers And Kids This Month

Major clothing brands are kicking off Pride Month with LGBT-themed clothing marketed to children and toddlers, despite backlash against Target’s Pride collection for children.

Target has lost $9 billion in market value in just one week after announcing a Pride collection that features LGBT-themed clothing for children, as well as a chest binding swim top and “tuck-friendly” bathing suit. Although some stores have relocated their Pride displays, Target CEO Brian Cornell has stood by the company’s commitment to transgenderism, calling the backlash against the clothing collection “gut-wrenching.”

But Target is not the only iconic American clothing company offering Pride-themed clothing in June that comes in child, toddler or even infant sizes. (RELATED: Resurfaced Video Shows Target Diversity Chief Suggesting Employees May ‘Leave’ If They Think Differently)

J. Crew offers toddler-sized t-shirts featuring the gay and trans flag on their website as a part of their summer 2023 Pride collection, according to the retailer’s website. J.Crew’s website features a quote from designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, who said that the “meaning of Pride changed when we had kids. It was no longer just pride for ourselves and our community, but also creating a world where our children feel seen, heard and accepted.”

Old Navy is selling a shirt that reads “Love for all, All for Love,” against a rainbow flag and a rainbow colored heart that comes in children’s sizes. “Pride Match The Fam,” the description reads.

Kohls is selling a newborn-sized onesie and pant set that comes in sizes as low as three months and features the gay and transgender flags.

Walmart’s Pride clothing collection includes a rainbow toddler dress, a Pride junior’s cover up, and a rainbow onesie.

Baby Gap also sells a Pride shirt in sizes as low as zero to three months.

The baby and children clothing store Carter’s is running a campaign called “Love for All” in the month of June, selling sets of matching Pride-themed clothing, including onesies with the rainbow flag that read “Proud of my family.”