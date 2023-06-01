Elon Musk Responds To Twitter Censoring Trans Documentary: ‘This Was A Mistake’

Twitter Owner Elon Musk stepped in on Thursday after a conservative media outlet claimed that a documentary about transgenderism was being targeted by the platform.

Daily Wire Co-Founder Jeremy Boreing tweeted on Thursday that Twitter canceled its deal to “premiere” its documentary “What Is A Woman?” for free on the platform “because of two instances of ‘misgendering.’” Musk responded later that afternoon that it was a “mistake” by Twitter employees. (RELATED: ‘They Can Do It To Anyone’: Vivek Ramaswamy Says LinkedIn Censored Him Over Remarks On Climate, China)

“This was a mistake by many people at Twitter. It is definitely allowed,” Musk wrote. “Whether or not you agree with using someone’s preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws.”

Boreing tweeted in his thread that Twitter planned to “limit the reach of the film and label it as ‘hateful conduct’ because of ‘misgendering.'” Daily Wire host Matt Walsh posted a clip from the documentary later in the day, but the clip was slapped with a “visibility warning” and retweets of the post were restricted.

Conservatives called on Musk to act in multiple posts on the social media site.

“Fringe and radical definitions of ‘hate speech’ should not be codified into Twitter’s policy,” detransitioner Chloe Cole tweeted. “This is the product of the San Francisco groupthink.”

Musk included in his response that he does “personally use someone’s preferred pronouns, just as I use someone’s preferred name, simply from the standpoint of good manners.”

“However, for the same reason, I object to rude behavior, ostracism or threats of violence if the wrong pronoun or name is used,” he wrote.

Twitter did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

