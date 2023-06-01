Jury Finds Actor Danny Masterson From ‘That 70s Show’ Guilty Of Rape

“That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson was convicted of 2 counts of rape and is facing 30 years to life in jail.

Masterson was led out of a Los Angeles courtroom in handcuffs Wednesday after the guilty verdict was read. He will remain in custody without bail until he is formally sentenced, according to The Associated Press. A sentencing date has not been set. A deadlocked jury led to a mistrial in December, and prosecutors retried the actor, alleging he drugged and raped three women in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003, at the height of his fame.

‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been convicted of raping two women at his Hollywood Hills home https://t.co/Mk6Om0buwp pic.twitter.com/pDsptuMb5S — Reuters (@Reuters) June 1, 2023

A jury of seven women and five men deliberated for seven days, spread over two weeks, at the actor’s second trial. They were unable to reach a verdict on the third count of the alleged rape of a former girlfriend. The jury voted 8-4 in favor of a conviction, according to The Associated Press.

Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, wept as the verdict was read.

One of the victims released a statement about her emotions at the conclusion of the trial.

“I am experiencing a complex array of emotions — relief, exhaustion, strength, sadness — knowing that my abuser, Danny Masterson, will face accountability for his criminal behavior,” she said.

Masterson was convicted of raping her at his home in 2003, according to The Associated Press.

The second victim also came forward with a statement. (RELATED: Ashton Kutcher Breaks Silence On Danny Masterson’s Sexual Assault Charges)

The two guilty verdicts in the rape trial of celebrity Scientologist Danny Masterson are a relief. The women who survived Danny Masterson’s predation are heroes. For years, they and their families have faced vicious attacks and harassment from Scientology and Danny’s… — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) May 31, 2023

“While I’m encouraged that Danny Masterson will face some criminal punishment, I am devastated that he has dodged criminal accountability for his heinous conduct against me,” she said.

Masterson’s spokesperson declined to comment. It is believed his attorneys will appeal the verdict.

Masterson did not take the stand and no witnesses were called by his legal team. The defense maintained that all acts were consensual.