‘That ’70s Show’ Is Returning To TV With New Reboot On Netflix

“That ’70s Show” is making a come-back on Netflix as “That ’90s Show,” and many original cast members will be back to reprise their roles.

The reboot will air as a 10-episode season and sees the return of Topher Grace as Eric Forman, as well as his on-screen parents, Red and Kitty, played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, respectively, according to the New York Post.

Mila Kunis will slip back into Jackie Burkhart’s shoes, while Laura Prepon and Ashton Kutcher will return as Donna Pinciotti and Michael Kelso, respectively. The unforgettable character Fez will once again be played by Wilmer Valderrama, but notably missing will be Danny Masterson, who played Hyde. Masterson is currently awaiting trial on three counts of rape, according to the outlet.

“That ’70s Show” first premiered on the small screen in 1998 and spanned eight seasons. The revival will bring back the familiar faces that fans know and love and will also introduce a new cast member to the series. Callie Haverda will take on the role of Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna, according to the New York Post.

Leia will be “hanging out down the street,” with a group of teens that comprise the all-new, teenage crew. Ashley Aufderheide, Sam Morelos, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Mace Coronel, and Reyn Doi forge the new group that will appear in “That ’90s Show,” reported the outlet. (RELATED: Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Raise More Than $30 Million To Help Ukraine)

The original cast members have been busy promoting the reboot, including Grace, who posted an image of himself in a Vikings shirt alongside the caption “Yup, still fits,” and he went on to hashtag his post with the infamous #hellowwisconsin shout-out. Valderrama’s teaser post included the caption “Red? Let’s try this Amédica word again,” referencing the signature accent his character has on the show.

This will be the first time that Kutcher and Kunis act out their roles as a real-life married couple.