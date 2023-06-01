Biden Admin Flies Pride Flag At US Embassy In The Vatican

The U.S. Embassy to the Holy See is flying a Pride flag at the embassy building in the Vatican during the month of June to honor Pride Month, prompting online backlash from Catholics.

“During the month of June, the 🇺🇲 celebrates Pride Month 🏳️‍🌈. [U.S. in Holy See] stands with the LBGTQI+ community against discrimination and other forms of persecution because of who they are and whom they love,” the embassy tweeted Thursday, along with a picture of the flag hanging from the embassy building.

Daily Wire reporter Bree Dail accused the Biden administration of “sending it’s [sic] yearly message” to Pope Francis and the Catholic Church. (RELATED: Here’s All The Major Clothing Brands Selling Pride Outfits To Toddlers And Kids This Month)

“Absolutely ridiculous! This is a slap on the face of Catholics by the Biden administration,” self-described Catholic journalist Sanchin Jose wrote. “The US embassy at the Vatican has displayed a rainbow ‘pride’ flag to mark the month of June and shared it on social media. Would these guys do the same thing in Saudi Arabia?”

During the month of June, the 🇺🇲 celebrates Pride Month 🏳️‍🌈. @usinholysee stands with the LBGTQI+ community against discrimination and other forms of persecution because of who they are and whom they love. ❤#pridemonth #humanrights #inclusion pic.twitter.com/URZUgvIOqt — U.S. in Holy See (@USinHolySee) June 1, 2023

“This is blatant disrespect towards Catholics,” another usr wrote.

The embassy previously erected the Pride flag in 2022, announcing its support for the “LGBTQIA+ community.”

“The United States respects and promotes the equality and human dignity of all people,” the embassy added.

The Biden administration began a “worldwide effort” in 2021 to fly Pride flags at embassies around the world. Then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in 2021 the president has used “the power of the bully pulpit in his presidency to convey that transgender rights are human rights.”