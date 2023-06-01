Politics

White House Responds To Biden’s Fall

Diana Glebova White House Correspondent
The White House responded to President Joe Biden’s onstage fall Thursday, assuring the public that he’s “fine.”

The president fell after delivering remarks at the graduation ceremony for the Air Force Academy in Colorado.

White House Communications Director Ben Labolt said the president was “fine” and attributed the fall to a sandbag on stage. (RELATED: Biden Falls On Stage During Grad Ceremony)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president is feeling “totally fine” and that he had “a big smile” while boarding the plane.

Biden apparently pointed to the sandbag after his tumble.