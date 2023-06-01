White House Responds To Biden’s Fall

The White House responded to President Joe Biden’s onstage fall Thursday, assuring the public that he’s “fine.”

The president fell after delivering remarks at the graduation ceremony for the Air Force Academy in Colorado.

BREAKING: Biden takes a big fall on stage just now at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/GxkMbpyoNo — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 1, 2023

White House Communications Director Ben Labolt said the president was “fine” and attributed the fall to a sandbag on stage. (RELATED: Biden Falls On Stage During Grad Ceremony)

He’s fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands. https://t.co/jP4sJiirHh — Ben LaBolt (@WHCommsDir) June 1, 2023

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president is feeling “totally fine” and that he had “a big smile” while boarding the plane.

Biden apparently pointed to the sandbag after his tumble.